The Flash: Katee Sackhoff on Amunet Black Not Returning for Final Run

Katee Sackhoff says she "did everything short of getting down on bended knee" to return as Amunet Black for the final season of The Flash.

The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash has officially closed the book on its nine-season run as well as the decade-plus-old "Arrowverse," but not before attempting to tie up as many of the show's storylines as possible while leaving the shared universe with a sense of promise & hope. To make the final run special, the season saw a number of familiar faces from the series and the Arrowverse returning to help (or hinder) Team Flash – folks like Batwoman star Javicia Leslie, Arrow star Stephen Amell, and others. One famous name who didn't make a return was Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) – but it doesn't sound like it was her call.

As a guest on The Playlist Network's Bingeworthy podcast, Sackhoff and host Mike DeAngelo discussed her turn as Leslie Jocoy/Amunet Black (debuting in The Flash S04E05 "Girls Night Out") – specifically, why Amunet Black didn't make a return of some kind during the final run. Well, it turns out that Sackhoff was all for returning – but it doesn't sound like the show was.

"You know what – a lot of people love that character in 'The Flash.' I was really disappointed that I didn't get to go back and actually reprise that role. Obviously, someone over there didn't like me very much because I did everything short of getting down on bended knee," Sackhoff shared. "So, they did not want my character back again. So, I tried!"

That said, Sackhoff also appreciated that the show's creators had any number of characters & storylines to make work during the final episodes. "There's just so many seasons and so many characters to wrap up that I think that you gotta be really discerning in what the story's gonna be moving forward, for sure," Sackhoff added.

