Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Bo-Katan Kryze, Din Djarin, disney, katee sackhoff, lucasfilm, Pedro Pascal, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Shares Bo-Din Intimate Outtake

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff on an outtake from the Disney+ Star Wars series that teased what could've been (maybe?) between Bo & Din.

Season three of The Mandalorian featured Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze like we hadn't seen her featured before in the Star Wars series, becoming more a co-lead than just a supporting character to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. While Sackhoff certainly had the head start voicing the character across two Dave Filoni animated Star Wars series in The Clone Wars and Rebels, the heiress to the Mandalore throne took back her position and gained the trust of the Children of the Watch while uniting the other tribes to help retake the planet from the Empire. When season three started, her loyalists abandoned her while she sat alone in her keep before meeting with Din to reclaim his honor. Following a run-in with the Empire, her ancestral home was destroyed, so she joined the journey, finding renewed purpose along the way. Things could have gotten spicier between Din and Bo, as Sackhoff teased at an appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion.

The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Shares the Intense Scene That Wasn't

To set this up, three actors are in Din's suit, with Pascal as the voice sharing time with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, which is convenient since the character is almost never unmasked. A Twitter user recorded the reveal. When asked what was the most emotional scene she shared with Pascal in season three, "The scene between Bo and Mando on the front of their boat was our 'Titanic' moment," Sackhoff said. "You know, like 'I'm the queen of the world! [left arm stretched]' No need to stand in front of that boat. It was begging me to do that. There's definitely an outtake where Brendan Wayne grabbed my face and kissed me through the Mandalorian helmet. It was pretty funny. Brendan Wayne was one of the men who wore the suit. It was really fun, but that scene for me was really, really important because it was that scene where he sat and said, 'Your song is not yet written.' It was so hard to not cry during that scene. It was such a sweet moment." For more, you can check out the video in the tweet below.

can u guys hear me lose my mind when @kateesackhoff said the pledge scene between Bo and Din are like their ✨titanic moment✨

and idk if it's obvious but I quite literally almost fell out of my chair when she said Brendan grabbed her face and kissed her through the helmet 🥺 pic.twitter.com/V4YCwzGIXS — fatima is in her bo-katan simp era (@misspat_17) June 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!