The Office Spinoff Series: Oscar Nuñez Returning as Oscar Martinez

The Office star Oscar Nuñez is expected to reprise his role as Oscar Martinez for Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's Peacock spinoff series.

Whether it's harder to keep secrets due to heightened interest, or perhaps studios aren't trying as hard as they used to guard them, we at least know of one The Office alum who will return in the Greg Daniels and Michael Koman spinoff, which still lacks an official title. Tentatively titled The Paper, according to the WGA, Variety confirmed Oscar Nuñez will be reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from the original NBC series. As far as in what capacity, it won't be as part of the main cast fronted by Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus).

Oscar Nuñez to Reprise The Office Role for Daniels/Korman Peacock Spinoff Series

Nuñez appeared in 176 of the 188 episodes across all nine seasons of the NBC incarnation of the mockumentary series from Daniels, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant; the latter two are behind the original BBC The Office. Nuñez has remained active since the NBC series' end in 2013 with recent projects like the Disney animated children's series Firebuds, the indie film The School Duel (2024), Hulu's animated adult comedy series Solar Opposites, Disney+ holiday film Dashing Through the Snow (2023), and AMC's Lucky Hank.

Joining Gleeson and Impacciatore in the cast are Chelsei Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops), Alex Edelman (Just for Us), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder). The series focuses on a struggling newspaper led by Gleeson and Impacciatore's characters as they try to survive on a youthful, inexperienced staff to turn things around. Joining Nuñez to guest star are Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts.

Along with Daniels and Koman, Gervais and Merchant will also serve as executive producers, as well as Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas with Universal Television producing. There's no word on any of the NBC original The Office cast members joining the Peacock spinoff in any capacity, but star Steve Carell showed no interest in appearing but will watch as a fan. Now can someone at NBCU leak the official title already?

