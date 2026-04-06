Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: punisher

The Punisher: One Last Kill Look Included in New "Born Again" Trailer

Check out a quick look at Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle from Disney+'s A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Article Summary Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle in Marvel’s The Punisher: One Last Kill special on Disney+ in May.

The Punisher: One Last Kill explores Frank Castle’s search for purpose beyond vengeance.

A quick Punisher tease is included at the end of the new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer.

The special is co-written by Bernthal and shot by Oscar-winning DP Robert Elswit, promising high drama.

Late last month, the word came down that we would be seeing Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka Punisher, return in May with his own special. That was when Marvel Television released a teaser poster and details on Bernthal and director Reinaldo Marcus Green's (We Own This City) Punisher "Special Presentation" for Disney+. Set to hit screens on May 12th (the same day that Daredevil: Born Again wraps up Season 2), A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill spotlights Frank as he searches for meaning beyond revenge – until an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight. Though it stretches to meet the definition of a "mini-teaser," fans were treated to a very quick (but still pretty cool) look at what they can expect.

You can check out the quick tease at the end of the newest trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2:

Stemming from Marvel Television, the special is executive-produced by Bernthal, Green, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Sana Amanat. Trevor Waterson is a co-executive producer, with Eleena Khamedoost as supervising producer.

Along with hosting a panel showcasing what's on the horizon with Marvel Television and Marvel Animation during New York Comic Con 2025 back in October, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum took some time to speak with Phase Hero LIVE's Brandon Davis about a number of projects in various stages of development that weren't previously highlighted, including an update on how things were looking with the "Special Presentation." Winderbaum noted that it had "wrapped up" filming-wise and was "in editorial now." In addition, he shared that Academy Award-winning DP Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood, Ripley) filmed the special. "Beautiful piece and incredibly acted by John [Bernthal]. I mean, really emotional and wild," Winderbaum added.

"I've said it a million times: Frank is in my bones, is in my heart. I care about him," Bernthal shared with Collider during an interview at April's CinemaCon 2025 (where he was supporting his and Ben Affleck's film, The Accountant 2) when asked how his co-writing the special came about. "In discussing what this thing could be and this sort of version of Frank that I really felt that the audience was hungry for, that the military community was hungry for it, the first responder community, the comic book fans, they were really hungry for it. I presented that version to them, and they encouraged me. They encouraged me to keep coming to the table," Bernthal added.

He continued, "As we were talking with different writers, the ideas that we were coming up with started to resonate, and I think they saw how much they resonated with me. I got a great group of vets that I work with. One in particular, my friend Nick, he's just been incredible. I hope that it goes alright. I don't like talking about these things because it's a little bit of bark before there's a bite, you know? I'm honored, and I'm grateful. It's an incredible group of people that we're assembling."

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