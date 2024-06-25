Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie S07: Fillion Fingers Spoiler Snoop, New Trailers & More

Nathan Fillion fingers a spoiler snoop during the filming of ABC's The Rookie Season 7 and Mekia Cox shows off the new trailers.

Even though series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie won't be returning to ABC screens until 2025, filming on Season 7 officially got underway last week. That good news came courtesy of Winter, who shared a look at himself with O'Neil, Hawley, Richard T. Jones, and Mekia Cox, taking part in a group selfie during a break from filming. Now, the update baton has been handed to Fillion and Cox, who have two very different looks at how filming is going. First up, Fillion shares a video from filming that offers a look at just how far folks will go to get spoilers. Following that, Cox shares a look at their new trailers and asks for some feedback.

Here's a look at Fillion's and Cox's respective posts, followed by a look back at Winter's announcement and the team celebrating the show's 100th episode:

"Nothin but mid-Wilshire's finest back on our game for season 7 of @therookieabc ! Let's go! ➡️🔥👮🏼‍♂️ director @alexihawley crushing it as usual! #therookie #season7," Winter wrote in his Instagram post last week, signaling that filming was underway on the seventh season – here's a look:

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, shared back in May – explaining how the move to midseason could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

