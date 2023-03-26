The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 19 Images Released; Season Finale Reminder With S05E19 "A Hole in the World" hitting on Tuesday, here's a look at the preview images released for the next episode of ABC's The Rookie.

Last week, we passed along a look at the overview & promo trailer for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie S05E19 "A Hole in the World." In this week's chapter, a serial kidnapping case hits close to home for Celina (Lisseth Chavez), while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) find themselves having to confront the impact that their rough work hours is having on their relationship. While we weren't treated to any "Chenford" preview images, the network did release two images focusing on Celina and Lucy that do an excellent job of conveying the emotional weight to the episode. And don't forget that Tuesday, May 2nd, is the confirmed date for the fifth season finale (and the season finale of the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds).

The Rookie S05E19 "A Hole in the World" Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19 "A Hole in the World": The team investigates a pattern of kidnappings which leads them to a discovery that hits close to home with one of their own. Meanwhile, Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) relationship is put to the test as they begin to feel the hard hours of their jobs. TK Shom directed the episode as part of the Disney Entertainment Directing Program, which, for the second consecutive year, guaranteed episodes to first-time television directors on a Disney-scripted series.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.