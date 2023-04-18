The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 20 Sneak Peek: Skip Tracer Randy on The Case! Flula Borg's "bounty hunter extraordinaire" Skip Tracer Randy is in the spotlight in this sneak peek at ABC's The Rookie S05E20 "S.T.R."

Just because ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie was renewed for a sixth season doesn't mean that there still isn't a ton of tension & urgency in this season's remaining episodes that could create some major question marks about the next season. But before we take a look at official episode overviews for S05E21 "Going Under" & the season finale, S05E22 "Under Siege," we have a preview for S05E20 "S.T.R." that spotlights none other than Flula Borg's (The Suicide Squad) "bounty hunter extraordinaire" Skip Tracer Randy – who apparently hasn't lost Harper's (Mekia Cox) phone number…

Here's a look at a sneak preview of tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a look back at the previously-released previews as well as a look ahead at what's to come for the remainder of the season:

Skip Tracer Randy, meet your conscience, Nyla Harper 🤣 Don't miss the return of #TheRookie TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/vdT0ghc1wL — The Rookie (@therookie) April 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Eps. 20, 21 & 22 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 "S.T.R.": Officer Tim Bradford's (Eric Winter) ex-wife (Mircea Monroe) returns and asks the team to help her save someone from her undercover past. Isabel's return also creates additional pressure on Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's relationship as they assist in the search.

In the episode trailer for S05E20, "S.T.R.," we see Tim and Lucy getting a visit from Tim's ex, Isabel, who needs the team's help to save someone from Isabel's undercover past. We should probably expect things to get a little awkward. In addition, we also have the return of Borg's Skip Tracer Randy – who keeps stumbling from one bloody crime scene to the next. But with the clip that follows the trailer, we see that it's about one of those awkward moments that we referred to a few lines back as Isabel first arrives – and Tamara (Dylan Conrique) plans on doing some digging. And for what it's worth? While we understand Tim wanting to be there for Isabel… we're on "Team Lucy" when it comes to the weirdness of it all…

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 "Going Under": Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Seige": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.