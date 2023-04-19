The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 21 Images, "Feds" Crossover Trailer Released Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) infiltrates an illegal firearms operation in ABC's The Rookie S05E21 "Going Under;" a trailer for the "Feds" crossover.

Next week not only brings a new episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie, but it also brings a crossover with the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds when one of Simone's (Nash-Betts) team gets abducted. But Lucy (O'Neil) has her own pressures to deal with, back undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearms operation. Now, we have a promo (which focuses on the abduction case) and preview images (focusing on Lucy's case) for S05E21 "Going Under" to pass along (as well as the previously-released overview for the season finale, S05E22 "Under Siege").

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 21 & 22 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 "Going Under": Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Seige": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.