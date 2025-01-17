Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 3: "Out of Pocket" Image Gallery Released

Here's the image gallery for Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S07E03: "Out of Pocket."

ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie isn't wasting any time giving you a look at what's to come next week – dropping a pretty sizeable image gallery a whole lot sooner than it did for this week's episode. In S07E03: "Out of Pocket," we've got John (Nathan Fillion) still on the hunt for Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee), Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) swapping rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher), and more (we don't want to spoil the overview that's waiting for you below). You can check out the promo above, and the image gallery has been added to our Season 3 rundown below.

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3: "Out of Pocket" – Ahead of Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) return home, John (Nathan Fillion) looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Then, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) swap rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher); a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) feels unsettled over Angela (Alyssa Diaz).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

