Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: president curtis, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Here's Our S09E04: "A Ricker Runs Through It" Preview

Along with our preview for Rick and Morty, S09E04: "A Ricker Runs Through It," we have the latest on the spinoff series, President Curtis.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 4, "A Ricker Runs Through It," teases a booze-soaked Rick and a wild new crisis.

Our Rick and Morty S09E04 preview rounds up the synopsis, promo, and sneak peeks ahead of tonight's Adult Swim debut.

New Rick and Morty clips hint at drunken fly-fishing, Jerry chaos, and more madness in "A Ricker Runs Through It."

Beyond Rick and Morty, Adult Swim's President Curtis spinoff gets a quick update ahead of its July premiere.

Again, while we're hesitant to presume what an upcoming episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 is about – especially after the first three outings – we're going to assume (uh-oh) that tonight's episode, S09E04: "A Ricker Runs Through It," is going to deal with Rick's drinking issues (maybe?). Considering he was drunk when we first met him, it's not that surprising. But what happened that Rick is so messed up that he's… drunk fly-fishing?!? Yeah. Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode, which includes a ton of sneak peeks this week. Following that, we look at the latest on the July-debuting spinoff series, President Curtis:

Rick and Morty S09E04: "A Ricker Runs Through It" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E04: "A Ricker Runs Through It" – Remembering passwords is hard, broh. Special characters, broh.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, June 14th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 9, "A Ricker Runs Through It"! pic.twitter.com/2JEyADaQ7F — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

President Curtis: A Look at What's Ahead!

With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff set for a spotlight during this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, ahead of its July premiere, Adult Swim released a first-look preview for President Curtis. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Here's a look at the original announcement teaser, followed by a first-look clip that was recently released, and some earlier thoughts from David regarding the animated spinoff:

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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