Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Ep. 2 "Toledo" Preview: Detroit Fallout

With the fallout from Detroit still being felt, here's our updated preview for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat Episode 2: "Toledo."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 2, "Toledo," picks up after Detroit as Lestat faces fallout on and off stage.

AMC's official Toledo preview teases Auvergne memories, a key reconnection, and consequences from Detroit.

The Vampire Lestat Episode 2 trailer and overview hint at band tension, rising pressure, and a hotel owner clash.

Also included: a behind-the-scenes look back at "Detroit" that offers added insight before The Vampire Lestat returns.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. After last week's intense season opener that left a lot of folks trying to piece together the timeline that we're dealing with, the hit series is back this weekend – with the next stop being "Toledo." We've got a look at the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and more. Following that, we have some great insights and a behind-the-scenes look at "Detroit" that are definitely worth checking out.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 2: "Toledo" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 2: "Toledo" – Lestat revisits his origins in Auvergne, explores Toledo with a recent reconnection, and deals with the fallout from Detroit, facing both band tensions and a disgruntled hotel owner. Written by Jonathan Ceniceroz & Kevin Hanna.

Tomorrow's itinerary? Memories of Auvergne, cloud gifting through the streets of Toledo, and facing the consequences of revealing one's vampiric nature in Detroit. Watch an all-new episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/7TqITdrp1n — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) June 13, 2026

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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