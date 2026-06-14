Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead by Daylight Celebrates a Decade With Multiple Announcements

Dead by Daylight celebrated its 10-Year Anniversary this weekend in Montreal, and with it came multiple announcements about its future

Article Summary Dead by Daylight’s 10th anniversary revealed Jason, The Life Road, Terrifier, and community-made Chapter Chorus of Sin.

Behaviour confirmed a major 2027 Dead by Daylight visual overhaul with map upgrades, weather effects, and new character animations.

Dead by Daylight also teased new 1v1 and Zombie modes, plus official sandboxed modding tools arriving next year.

Upcoming Dead by Daylight collections include Iron Maiden, Silent Hill, The Walking Dead, Scooby-Doo, and Diablo IV.

Behaviour Interactive celebrated all things Dead by Daylight this weekend in Montreal, Quebec, home to the studio, as its biggest title turned 10 years old this year. The company held a day-long event in their hometown, celebrating with fans at a special all-day event, which culminated at night with several surprise announcements. Among the reveals came a massive visual upgrade in 2027 that will update the game to modern graphical standards and breathe new life into every killer, survivor, and map. It will be the single greatest undertaking in the game's history to make sure it continues for another ten years.

They also revealed the new chapter on the way, called The Life Road, with the first indigenous survivor in the game's history. We also learned of several collections coming, including one with Iron Maiden, one with Silent Hill bringing in a new character, The Walking Dead characters, and even one with Scooby Doo! They also confirmed that new content will be coming, revolving around Diablo IV, as well as Terrifier. Plus news of the DbD Movie coming through Blumhouse. We have the complete rundown from the company of everything revealed at tonight's event, as well as the full livestream for you to check out up top.

Dead By Daylight Celebrates Ten Years

Chapters and Collaborations

Fresh off some of the biggest releases in its history, Dead by Daylight made one thing clear: the next 10 years in The Fog will be every bit as ambitious as the last. Fans in attendance were treated to a standout slate of licensed and original content, alongside thrilling new collaborations that promise to keep the scares coming in some truly unique ways.

Jason Voorhees finally hacks his way into The Fog after a decade of demand. Dead by Daylight: Jason releases June 16 on all platforms. Next was the surprise reveal of a Survivor-focused Chapter featuring original character Shane Wiigwaas, the game's first Indigenous Survivor. Dead by Daylight: The Life Road follows shortly after Jason and releases on June 25 on all platforms.

Also revealed, newly minted horror icon Art the Clown is poised to enter The Entity's Realm with Dead by Daylight: Terrifier set to release in November of this year. This follows the August release of Dead by Daylight: Chorus of Sin – the game's first-ever Chapter developed entirely in collaboration with its community. Looking even further ahead, early announcements for 2027 include a Chapter adaptation of Dead by Daylight's first narrative-driven title, The Casting of Frank Stone.

The Future of Dead by Daylight

On the gameplay front, the Dead by Daylight team pulled back the curtains on one of the most ambitious initiatives in the game's history, setting the stage for a new era in The Fog.

Leading the charge is a sweeping visual overhaul targeted for rollout in 2027. Designed to make every Trial more immersive and emotionally impactful, the update will introduce new character model reworks with expanded animation capabilities, alongside realistic facial animations that bring greater expression and nuance to characters. Maps and environments will also receive significant upgrades, including enhanced lighting, shading, and textures, improved Fog and Mist effects, a stronger Entity presence, and, for the first time in Dead by Daylight, dynamic weather systems featuring light rain, heavy rain, and storms. New voice lines for all applicable original characters will additionally be recorded and introduced over time as part of the initiative.

A wider selection of new Game Modes is also being rolled out in the coming years, with early details for 1v1 Mode and Zombie Mode shared.

Finally, in a move that will allow its community to create, experiment, and express themselves in the game like never before, Dead by Daylight will be officially opened up to sandboxed modding. The team is currently working on a suite of tools to put in players' hands sometime next year that will give them everything they need to cook up and share new Maps, Modes, and everything in between.

The Dead by Daylight Movie

Behaviour Interactive Executive Vice President Stephen Mulrooney provided fans with a highly anticipated update on the upcoming Dead by Daylight film, joined on stage by fellow producer Jason Blum. With a screenplay by Alexandre Aja and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick already completed, the trio unveiled Thordur Palsson as the film's director and invited him onstage to share his vision for adapting the world of Dead by Daylight for audiences everywhere.

New Collections Revealed

The team also gave a sneak preview of several of the game's upcoming Collections. The Black Banquet Collection tied to this year's Anniversary Event, which runs from June 25th to July 16th, will offer players some party-appropriate formal wear. The desert-themed Sunflesh Collection will also deliver new looks as part of one of Dead by Daylight's next Rifts.

Also announced were a new Eddie Legendary Outfit for The Huntress in honor of Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary, and an Ice Nine Kills Collection inspired by the heavy metal band who thrilled fans at the event with the debut of their new Dead by Daylight-themed track and music video.

Expanding on existing franchises, The Walking Dead Collection will add Glenn and Negan as Legendary Outfits for Rick, while a new Silent Hill Collection Legendary Outfit for Cheryl will transform her into Shimizu Hinako from Silent Hill f, the psychological horror game by Konami.

Finally, answering years of fan requests, one of the most highly anticipated Collections ever is finally coming to The Fog, bringing the beloved characters of Scooby-Doo into Dead by Daylight for the very first time, while the newly announced Diablo Collection is set to bring a fresh wave of demonic forces to The Fog this October.

Ten years after players first stepped into The Fog, the future of Dead by Daylight has never looked brighter, or more terrifying.

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