Posted in: NBA, NBC, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: Knicks, The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show Honors NBA Champs New York Knicks on Monday Night

NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced a special celebration on Monday night's show to honor NBA champs New York Knicks.

Article Summary The Tonight Show will honor the NBA champion New York Knicks on Monday, June 15, with a special Knicks takeover episode.

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges.

The full Knicks team, coach Mike Brown, Knicks City Dancers, surprise guests, and Wu-Tang Clan join the celebration.

Originally booked guests were bumped as NBC turns the full hour into a Knicks championship celebration before Thursday's parade.

Before the team's ticker tape parade in NYC on Thursday, the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks will be the guests of honor during a special edition of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 15th, at 11:35 pm ET/PT (and streaming on Peacock the following day). Late-night host Jimmy Fallon will be joined by NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges to discuss their championship run and unforgettable season. The Knicks-themed hour will also feature appearances by the entire Knicks team, plus Head Coach Mike Brown and the Knicks City Dancers – along with some surprise guests. In addition, NYC's own, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, will be on hand to perform. Even the audience is getting in on the action, with die-hard Knicks who couldn't make the NBA Finals in person getting a chance to check out the festivities live.

Originally scheduled guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Britt Lower, Rhett & Link, and comedian Zarna Garg will be rescheduled for another night. Now, here's a look at the announcement that went out on Sunday night:

IT'S A @nyknicks TAKEOVER! Tune in tomorrow, 6/15, to see @jalenbrunson1, @KarlTowns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, @joshhart, the rest of the Knicks team & more to celebrate their big win for an hourlong show! Plus, an audience full of Knicks superfans! Tune in at 11:35/10:35c on… pic.twitter.com/ANeTJYin6m — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 15, 2026

My late night is Fallon

My show is tonight

My announcement is live…@nyknicks in five! pic.twitter.com/K1bo0ZStId — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 15, 2026

Returning to its New York origins, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center on Feb. 17, 2014. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

An American television institution for nearly 70 years and now the most viewed late-night program on digital, The Tonight Show continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love – kicking off every show with the iconic Tonight Show monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love, including "#Hashtags," "Thank You Notes," and "Slow Jam the News."

The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as The Tonight Show house band.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. The Tonight Show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!