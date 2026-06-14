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Family Guy Movie? Seth MacFarlane Has "Pretty Clear Idea" For One

Seth MacFarlane discusses how long he sees Family Guy running, adding he's "always had a pretty clear idea" of what a film would focus on.

Article Summary Seth MacFarlane says Family Guy can keep running as long as audience appetite stays strong and ratings remain high.

MacFarlane reveals a Family Guy movie is still on his mind, with a pretty clear idea for what the film would be.

The creator jokes the Family Guy feature is his backup plan, ready if a major career flop calls for a reset.

MacFarlane shared the update during Awards Chatter, while reflecting on Family Guy thriving after 25 years.

Between exclusive streaming specials and the upcoming spinoff from long-time series writer/producer Kirker Butler, Stewie, the future is looking as bright as ever for the universe of Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy. But how much longer does MacFarlane see the animated series running, and could a film be in its future? MacFarlane tackled both of those topics while checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, recorded last Sunday during the Newport Beach TV Fest, where MacFarlane was honored with the Maverick Award.

"I think it can go as long as there's an appetite for it. I'm consistently shocked at the numbers for the show, that they continue to be very, very high. I don't know why that is. It's been so long. It's been a quarter of a century that this thing has been on the air!" MacFarlane shared. "The 'Family Guy' feature film is something that's still always in the back of my head. I've always had a pretty clear idea of what it's going to be. It's that arrow in the quiver that I keep for when everything else goes to shit. [Could that ever happen while the show is still on TV?] Oh, yeah. I always kind of assume that if I have a really dismal professional failure, like I produce a movie or a show that just fails so badly, the only thing that can cleanse the palette of the audience is the 'Family Guy' movie. That's when I'll do it."

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In the "Family Guy" spinoff, Stewie, the world's most beloved talking baby, steps into the spotlight. After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable…until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.

"I'd like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I'm excited to start pretending I'm collaborating closely with them on the show," MacFarlane shared in a statement. Butler added, "I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation, and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name." Stemming from 20th Television Animation, MacFarlane and Butler will serve as executive producers, alongside Kara Vallow.

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