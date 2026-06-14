Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4 "Most Ambitious Season to Date": Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley on where things stand with Colter after the Tracker Season 3 finale and how Season 4 is "our most ambitious season to date."

Article Summary Justin Hartley says Tracker Season 4 is the show's most ambitious yet, with richer character work and bigger plans for Colter.

Tracker Season 4 picks up after the Season 3 finale finally brought major answers about Colter Shaw's father and family past.

With Colter's family mystery reaching a turning point, Tracker can now push his story into bold new emotional territory.

Hartley says Tracker's move from Vancouver to Los Angeles won't change the tone, but will expand the show's landscapes and scope.

We kicked off last week's summer series, looking at what's ahead with the fourth season of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, with a pitch on how a spinoff spotlighting Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw could work. This week, we're taking a look at what Hartley had to share about where things stand with Colter moving forward and if the move from Vancouver to Los Angeles will impact the hit series. Of course, he couldn't help but drop a tease or two about the new season – here's a look:

Hartley on Colter Moving on From His Family's Old Ghosts: "We have spent the first three years unpacking this story about what happened to Colter's father – who was involved, who wasn't involved – and that's changed throughout the course of the show. First being that Colter thought his brother was involved, because his mother told him as much. Come to find out, that's not necessarily the case. So all of that kind of comes to a head and we get some answers to all that stuff at the end of Season 3. These stories take as long as they take, but when it's time for a story to come to a head and answer some questions, it's time. And it became obvious that this was sort of the right time to do this."

Hartley: Season 4 Will Be "Most Ambitious" One Yet: "We'll come back with something – we already have it, it's pretty incredible. Honestly, I think it's our most ambitious season to date, but I think it's also our richest one, in terms of character and backstory and where we're taking Colter."

Hartley Doesn't See Vancouver/Los Angeles Change Being an Issue: "In terms of tone and character, I don't think it'll impact the show at all. Our show is a road show. Our character goes from town to town across the United States of America and meets people from all different walks of life and helps them out. These strangers become kind of his family in a way. To be able to shoot in a different place that gives us different landscapes, we're able to go to places — New York, D.C., the desert, Texas, the beach. It just opens up our world in terms of landscape, which is such a big character of our show.

We built a really great, wonderful show, and we did it in Vancouver for the first three years. Just, inevitably, as things go, the show has to evolve. We're not really interested in doing something just for the sake of doing it. I want to push the envelope, and I want it to be something different, so we're excited about it. It's going to be very good for the show and for the audience."

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