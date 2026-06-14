Posted in: MMA, Opinion, Paramount+, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: the weather channel, trump, ufc

UFC 250: Trump Team Gets Triggered by The Weather Channel (Seriously)

With Dana White celebrating Donald Trump's birthday with UFC 250, Trump's folks are looking to pick a fight with... The Weather Channel?

Article Summary UFC 250 on the White House lawn may get hammered by storms, heat, humidity, wind, and swarming mosquitos.

The Weather Channel warned UFC 250 could face delays if lightning strikes within eight miles of the event.

Trump’s team blasted The Weather Channel after its harsh UFC 250 forecast and mosquito-filled headline went viral.

Even with bad weather threatening UFC 250, Trump allies insist the White House fight card will go on rain or shine.

With only hours to go until Donald Trump gets to enjoy watching lubed-up, half-naked men tear into each other for his birthday, courtesy of Dana White's UFC Freedom 250 on The White House lawn, it seems that Mother Nature might force the event to tap out. Heading into the afternoon, The Weather Channel reported that the weather conditions for UFC 250 could be pretty brutal. We have a feeling the last thing it expected was to pick a fight with Trump's social media team for not reporting that everything was going to be just fantastic.

"UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitos and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage. While the venue's massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event," read the post on The Weather Channel's social media.

The post also included an image of the UFC 250 set-up, along with the headline: "UFC Freedom 250 Forecast: Rain, 30 MPG Winds and Mosquitos on The White House Lawn." We're assuming Trump's folks took issue with that part, which does nothing more than build on the weather update that was included at that time. Clearly triggered by The Weather Channel actually doing its job and… you know, reporting the weather… Trump's folks took to social media to call out The Weather Channel. Pause for a second and think about that. The Trump Administration now wants to get into a fight with… The Weather Channel.

"This event is about celebrating America's unmatched greatness after 250 years — which apparently doesn't sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bullshit clickbait headline," read the response from something called Rapid Response 47 (yeah, that's really it's title and not something from Team America: World Police). "Rain or shine, we're celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat… pic.twitter.com/3tZWmyRCHx — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 14, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!