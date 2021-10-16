The Sandman Key Art Poster Introduce Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer

Earlier today, viewers were introduced to the world of Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's (The Dark Knight, Foundation). This time around, it's our first official look at Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer:

Here's your first official look at a scene from Netflix's The Sandman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sandman | First Look | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBXqrBl6pEo)

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sandman | Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK-Bl7gZ9s8&t=5s)

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.

