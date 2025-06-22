Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Sandman

The Sandman Season 2 Teaser Introduces Viewers to The Endless

A new Season 2 teaser for Netflix's Tom Sturridge and Kirby-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman introduces us to The Endless.

With less than two weeks to go until the first of the two-volume (with a bonus twelfth episode adapting "Death: The High Cost of Living") second and final season of Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby (Death)-starring live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman hits our screens, it's time to meet the family. Of course, we're talking about Dream, Death, Desire (Mason Alexander), Despair (Donna Preston), Destiny (Adrian Lester), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), and Destruction (Barry Sloane) – and that's exactly what we get to do in a new look at what's to come that was released earlier today:

Here's a look at the teaser for Netflix's The Sandman Season 2, introducing us to Dream's family:

A six-episode Volume 1 will be released on July 3rd, and a five-episode Volume 2 will be released on July 24th – and then, a bonus episode drops on July 31st that adapts Death: The High Cost of Living. As you're about to see, the final run will adapt storylines from Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, and The Sandman: Overture, collections, along with beloved single-issue stories such as "Tales in the Sand," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "The Song of Orpheus," "Thermidor," and "The Tempest," among others. Here's a look at how the final season release schedule will work:

Volume 1 (July 3rd): Chapter 1: "Season of Mists," Chapter 2: "The Ruler of Hell," Chapter 3: "More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold," Chapter 4: "Brief Lives," Chapter 5: "The Song of Orpheus," and Chapter 6: "Family Blood"

Volume 2 (July 24th): Chapter 7: "Time and Night," Chapter 8: "Fuel for the Fire," Chapter 9: "The Kindly Ones," Chapter 10: "Long Live the King," and Chapter 11: "A Tale of Graceful Ends"

Special Bonus Episode (July 31st): Chapter 12: "Death: The High Cost of Living"

After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

Also returning for the second season of The Sandman are Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. Joining them this season are Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin, Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Jack Gleeson as Puck, Indya Moore as Wanda, Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas, Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal – joining The Endless cast that includes the returning Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

Over the course of the past year, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!