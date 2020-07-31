The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Hargreeves Time Travel Guide: SPOILERS

At 3 am ET on Friday morning, the Hargreeves siblings were sprinkled all across the city of Dallas' timestream as Netflix's The Umbrella Academy came storming back into our lives for a second season. While we're holding our cards close to our chest regarding our review of the season (posting this weekend), we will say that there's a lot going on right from the start. You already know that Five (Aidan Gallagher) grabbed his family and time jumped to safety at the end of last season, and between teasers and trailers we know that they ended up in Dallas in the early 1960's. Small problem: they didn't land at the same time. Literally. As you're about to see. What follows is an official look at where (and when) the Hargreeves ended up as well as a glimpse at what they did when they got there. It should go without saying that we have quite a few MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! moments ahead, so tread carefully:

Luther (Tom Hopper) lands in 1962, working as a driver for the owner of a burlesque bar (John Kapelos), who becomes a sort of father figure for him. When he's not looking for his family, or racing with Five to stop the nuclear doomsday and get back to 2019, he's using his super strength in underground boxing rings.

Diego (David Castañeda) lands on September 1, 1963, getting himself locked up for delusional claims about JFK being assassinated. He breaks out of the hospital with his new friend Lila (Ritu Arya), for whom he starts to develop feelings. Per usual, he wants to save both the day and the president all on his own to prove to the family he has worth and can make a difference in the world.

Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) lands in 1961, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Thrown into a segregated and racist American south that she now must endure, Allison faces both the loss of her voice and being separated from her siblings. As her time in Dallas progresses, she finds new purpose in the fight for justice, until reuniting with her family pulls her back into their fight against the apocalypse.

Klaus (Robert Sheehan) lands in February 1960 (with Ben), becoming the leader of a free-loving spiritual cult. Despite the fame, fortune, and thousands of devotees, Klaus is still battling his inner demons. As they continue to struggle with their co-dependent relationship, he and Ben experiment even further with their "combined" powers.

Five lands on November 25, 1963, the last to arrive in Dallas but just in time for another apocalypse. After learning this Doomsday is the result of the family's actions, he once again uses his intellect and powers to wrangle his siblings to try and save the world. So they can then save the world again.

Ben (Justin Min) lands in February 1960, haunting Klaus with his conscience, wisdom, and sense of humor. But this time, he's determined not to be invisible to the ones he loves, willing to go further than ever to make his presence known.

Vanya (Ellen Page) lands on October 12, 1963, with a memory erased from the time jump. While she's stuck looking for answers about her past, she falls for an unexpected love interest. Vanya is taken in by a family and forms a unique bond with the son. Before long, she rediscovers her mysterious ability, which helps Five track her down and reunites her with her siblings.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The series also stars Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.