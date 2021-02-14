The Umbrella Academy Season 3 & The Case of The Missing Boxing Video

Okay, this isn't quite The Umbrella Academy update we were expecting to write, so we're gonna need to explain. Earlier this week, we reported how Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min. On Friday, we ran a post showing how Min and Castañeda had already "gone to the floor" though it was only the first week and were exchanging "loving pleasantries" as Raver-Lampman sang safety precautions (just in case that sounds weird to you, you can check it out here). And that's when the disappearing act began because Castañeda would post a video later of himself working over a punching bag later in the day on Friday. While we don't remember everything in it that was said, Castañeda joked about wanting to have a picture of Min to put on it- we assumed it was a follow-up to their previous post together. In fact, if we remember correctly? Jeff King also posted a screencap of the video in his Instagram Stories feed.

Now if you're wondering why we can't just go back and verify things, that's where it gets odd because we went to do an article on it, and… it was gone. It was no longer on Castañeda's Twitter account or on King's feed. While we will readily admit to not be hitting on all cylinders when it comes to our sleep as much as we should, we know it existed because we have a screencap from it (check it out below)- and we have two theories as to why it might be gone. The first is that it may have possibly implied or gave a little too much away about what viewers will see during the third season (prepping for a Diego-Ben or Umbrella-Sparrow academy throw-down) so it got pulled. The second would be a more real-world reason about the message it might have inadvertently sent that goes into areas we'd prefer to keep between us and our EiC because sometimes speculation isn't worth it unless you have definitives to work with.

With production now underway, viewers were introduced to who Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before the rest of the Hargreeves made their return to what they thought was their timeline. It wasn't. And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy. As you'll see from the character descriptions below, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction. Now here's a look back at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.

Justin Cornwell (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.