The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" Images Released

Check out preview images for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly."

Out of respect for the fact that tonight's episode just aired on the cable network, we're going to avoid any spoilers regarding AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E03: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" But AMC Networks was kind enough to make the preview images for S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" available much earlier than usual, so we thought that you might want to get an early jump on speculating over next weekend's episode – and it looks like we're going to be getting a lot of Kim Coates' (Sons of Anarchy) Bruegel.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 4: "Feisty Friendly" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 4: "Feisty Friendly" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) uncovers surprising information; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) attempts to outmanoeuvre a slippery foe. Directed by Lauren Cohan and written by Keith Staskiewicz.

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

