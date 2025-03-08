Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Teaser: Maggie's Unstoppable

Maggie gets the spotlight in a new teaser for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

Article Summary Maggie and Negan's paths cross again in a chaotic Manhattan in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

Watch Maggie's resilience shine in the new "Dead City" Season 2 teaser.

Check out previously released first looks and behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming season.

Together, Maggie and Negan face a harrowing journey in AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City.

With a little less than two months to go until the second season return of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we're starting to learn a little more about where our leads' heads are at heading into the next chapters of their respective stories. Though Negan and Maggie were able to part ways at the end of last season, neither of them ended up where they wanted to be – in fact, probably worse than before. But their paths will cross again in Manhattan… will they learn from past mistakes and realize that working together could be the only way for each of them to get what they want?

Here's a look at the mini-teaser that was released earlier today, shining a spotlight on Cohan's Maggie:

When you've been hit with every hurdle, nothing can stop you. Maggie is back for Season 2 of #DeadCity, premiering May 4, exclusively on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/q4BKayeVAh — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

