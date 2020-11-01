If it's Sunday, then that most likely means another episodic trip (or two) into the universe of The Walking Dead. But before we take another look at Sunday night's newest chapters of Fear the Walking Dead ("The Key") and The Walking Dead: World Beyond ("Madman Across the Water"), the fine folks over at the main Skybound TWD have returned with a look back at the week in walkers (still not buying into "empties" yet). From Dwight (Austin Amelio) reuniting with Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and a look back at a Twitch tour of Woodbury to Nico Tortorella and Colman Domingo's social media takeovers, all the big topics are covered.

Oh, and did someone mention something about an "end credits" sequence? Hmmm…

So before tonight's festivities kick in, get a refresher or catch up on the comings and goings in and around the TWD universe in this next edition of "What Happened in TWD This Week":

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead continues its impressive sixth season run with a fresh look at where things stand in John Dorie's (Garret Dillahunt) world with "The Key"- not that he's become a gunslinging ranger thanks to Virginia (Colby Minifie). Meanwhile, Strand (Colman Domingo) continues picking the right time to be Strand- and that includes some one-on-one time with Dorie. Meanwhile, Morgan (Lennie James) makes a move, Rabbi Kessner (Peter Jacobson) makes an appearance, and more (but our concern lies with Dorie, who apparently goes through a pretty rough run during this episode). What follows is a sneak preview that finds Dorie investigating a death that Virginia clearly has no interest in seeing investigated:

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 4 "The Key": John secretly investigates a death that is written off as an accident. Written by David Johnson.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

In the following Bleeding Cool-exclusive preview for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond courtesy of the fine folks at AMC. In the following scene from "Madman Across the Water," Felix (Nico Tortorella) makes do with what he has to keep a horde from getting too close to the kids in an effort to give the group more time to get a makeshift boat into the water. Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) jump in when straggling empties make their way through the blockade. Meanwhile, Elton (Nicolas Cantu) fights his claustrophobia to help get the boat running- but a problem arises.

Here's a look back at the previously-released sneak preview, with Huck pitching a "Plan B" to Felix that comes across very "divide and conquer"- even Felix seems a little thrown by Huck's proposal. Following that, we have a look at the episode overview followed by the promo that also finds Elton's loyalties tested, and Hope realizing that not everyone's as supportive of their mission to find Iris and Hope's father as she first thought.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 5 "Madman Across the Water": While the group works together to cross the Mississippi River, a plot to steer the teens back home hits a snag. A member of the group must overcome past trauma to save the others from an approaching threat.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.