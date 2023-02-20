The Winchesters Posts S01E11 Overview, Images; S01E12/S01E13 Overviews With only three episodes of The Winchesters remaining, we have an overview & preview images for S01E11, and overviews for S01E12 & S01E13.

With only three episodes to go on the first season of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring Supernatural spinoff prequel, The Winchesters, we're going keeping you posted on what you can expect. We have an overview & preview images for S01E11 "You've Got a Friend" (directed by Lisa Soper and written by Nicole Desperito), as well as overviews for S01E12 "The Tears of a Clown" (directed by Menhaj Huda and written by David H. Goodman) and season finale S01E13 "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye" (directed by John Showalter and written by Robbie Thompson). But before we get to that, just a quick thought/question. Is Jensen Ackles using Dean Winchester to alter the results of the Supernatrual series finale in a way that would make it workable for Dean and Sam (Jared Padalecki) to have an in-the-world-of-the-living on-screen reunion? We can't shake this feeling that some seeds are being planted for something down the road. While you let that sink in, check out our rundown of the final three season episodes below.

The Winchesters S01E11 Overview & Images; S01E12 & S01E13 Overviews

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 11 "You've Got a Friend": In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can't quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John (Drake Rodger) standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Nicol Desperito.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 12 "The Tears of a Clown": THE HARDEST LIES – Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John's (Drake Rodger) tense discussion is interrupted when Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) arrive to discuss a mystery involving a creepy clown. Meanwhile, Ada (Demetria McKinney) makes an interesting discovery. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by David H. Goodman.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 13 "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye": John (Drake Rodger) receives a message from a mysterious stranger. Meanwhile, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) work together to find answers, but time is running out. Lastly, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John have a warm but awkward reunion. There is a lot to unpack, but they realize this isn't the time or place. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson.