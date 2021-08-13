Titans Star Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for On-Set Conduct: Report

Only a day after the eagerly-awaited third season of HBO Max's Titans hit streaming screens, reports have surfaced that Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men, Angel) aka Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow was the subject of at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Warner Bros Television. Deadline Hollywood first broke the news, reporting that the allegations were "believed to have included disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments." WBTV's Labor Relations Department investigation was conducted locally on the Toronto set due to COVID health & safety protocols and included interviews with the "relevant parties."

With regard to the first complaint, sources say it involved "verbal comments and outbursts' but the investigation concluded that Kartheiser's behavior wasn't considered as reaching the level of termination but that corrective action was necessary (with the actor reportedly receiving a verbal reprimand). A second complaint reportedly came at the end of production on the third season, with that investigation resulting in WBTV "assigning a representative to monitor Kartheiser while he was on set." DH also reports that there were other complaints of alleged misconduct by the actor raised that were investigated "but were not corroborated."

For his part, the actor denies the reporting. "Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations," a spokesperson said in a statement to DH. "Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives." A new addition to the cast this season with a one-year deal, there was already a question of whether or not Kartheiser would return for a possible fourth season but DH adds, "he is not expected to return if the show is renewed for Season 4." Kartheiser's character is noticeably absent from the marketing materials and was not involved in the press interview cycle for the season.

