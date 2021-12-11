Toast of Tinseltown Star Matt Berry Shares Teaser for BBC Series

Having had his run on Channel 4 for three series from 2013 and 2015 with Toast of London, Matt Berry's (What We Do in the Shadows) Steven Toast is officially making the move to the BBC on January 4 with the six-part Toast of Tinseltown. And as you can tell from the title, he's also making the move to Hollywood in a further attempt to jump-start his career. Written and created by Arthur Mathews & Berry and produced by Objective Fiction in association with wiip, the series is expected to feature a mix of new and returning cast members. In the first episode "Anger Man," Toast is becoming increasingly angry and everyone is noticing – even Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock). There's no chance of landing the big movie audition in this state. But after a successful visit to an anger management centre, Toast is a new man and sets about apologising to all the people he's been rude to. However, when he reveals the extent of his wrongdoing to Purchase, the pair come face to face at the Colonial Club.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again but to also be taking the show to the BBC which I know Toast himself would very much approve," Berry said earlier this year when news of the new series and move to BBC was first announced. Now here's a look at the teaser that Berry posted on Friday:

Toast of Tinseltown (w/t) is an Objective Fiction (a part of Objective Media Group, an All3Media Company) production in association with wiip, created & written by Mathews and Berry, commissioned by Shane Allen, Controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning, and Kate Phillips, Acting Controller, BBC One. The Executive Producers for Objective Fiction are Ben Farrell, Berry, and Mathews with Paul Lee and David Flynn acting as executive producers for wiip. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Kate Daughton.