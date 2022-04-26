Tommaso Ciampa Lost His First Name on WWE Raw Last Night

WWE has been Ciampa-ing at the bit lately to rename wrestlers, and the former Tommaso seems to be Vince McMahon's latest victim. Now, he will be known only as Ciampa, based on a report by Canadian sports reporter Kevin Raphael yesterday which was later seemingly confirmed by an appearance by the newly christened "Ciampa" on WWE Raw.

Ciampa appeared on Raw last night to attack Mustafa Ali after Ali returned during an episode of Miz TV, sparred verbally with United States Champion Austin Theory, and then defeated Miz in a match. Commentary referred to him only as Ciampa ("What the?! That's Chompah! From absolutely nowhere!"), seemingly confirming the report, which has been picked up by all the typical wrestling news websites.

We're usually against WWE's stupid obsession with name changes. When they change a wrestler's name to something just so they can own the copyright and inhibit the wrestler making a living after they leave WWE, it's greedy, petty, and cruel. When they change a wrestler's name to a single name instead of first and last, it's insulting to the viewers' intelligence and almost always sounds stupid. But in this case, maybe it's not a bad idea, if for no other reason than we'll never need to look up how to spell "Tommaso" again. We mean, seriously, how does "Tommaso" have two Ms and one S? It definitely feels like it should have one M and two Ses, and we can never get used to the proper way to spell it. So in this one instance, and only this once, we're going to approve of WWE's decision. Long live Ciampa!

Ciampa (don't call him Tommaso) stands tall over Mustafa Ali after attacking him on WWE Raw

