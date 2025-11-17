Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, tracker

Tracker, Elsbeth, Matlock & More: CBS Sets 2025-2026 Midseason Dates

From returning shows like Tracker, Elsbeth, and Matlock, to premieres like Y: Marshals and CIA, here is CBS's 2025-2026 midseason calendar.

CBS rolled out its 2025-2026 midseason primetime programming lineup schedule, featuring a rundown of new and returning comedies and dramas, specials, and more. Series premieres include Harlan Coben's Final Twist, CIA, Y: Marshals, and America's Culinary Cup, adding to a lineup that consists of a new true-crime series, a milestone 50th Survivor season (and special encore episodes event), two new dramas, and a new culinary cooking competition (and that's not including the all-star lineup of returning shows on the way). One significant change to note takes effect on Sunday, March 1st, with Watson moving from Monday nights to Sunday nights at 10 pm ET/PT. Leading into the Morris Chestnut-starring series is the Justin Hartley-starring Tracker at 9 pm ET/PT, followed by the "Yellowstone" spinoff series Y: Marshals at 8 pm ET/PT (with CBS News' 60 Minutes retaining its 7 pm ET/PT time slot). Here's a rundown of CBS's midseason schedule for original episodes, returns, and midseason premieres (all times below are Eastern/Pacific unless noted, with programs also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+**).

Wednesday, Jan. 7

8:00-9:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES

9:00-10:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

10:00-11:00 PM HARLAN COBEN'S FINAL TWIST (series premiere)

Monday, Feb. 23

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM DMV (#1 new comedy)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI

10:00-11:00 PM CIA (series premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 24

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY

Wednesday, Feb. 25

8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR 50 (new season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 26

8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM MATLOCK

10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH

Friday, Feb. 27

8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (#2 new series)

9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY

10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE (#1 new series)

Sunday, March 1

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM Y: MARSHALS (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TRACKER (#1 series, new time period)

10:00-11:00 PM WATSON (new night and time period)

Wednesday, March 4

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (regular time period)

9:30-10:30 PM AMERICA'S CULINARY CUP (series premiere)

10:30-11:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES

**Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand content the day after the show airs.

