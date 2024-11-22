Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker S02E07: "Man's Best Friend" Sneak Peeks: A Pup Needs Saving

Check out the latest sneak peeks released for CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker Season 2 Episode 7: "Man's Best Friend."

Before we pass along two sneak peeks at CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, we've already got a bone to pick with the folks behind S02E07: "Man's Best Friend" (written by Alex Katsnelson & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray). You already have us hooked on the show – did you really need to throw an adorable pup into the mix? Who wouldn't want to watch Colter (Hartley) rescue and team up with a pup? You're toying with our emotions – but we understand. Well-played, folks behind CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series. Well-played. With that in mind, check out the official overview and image gallery for this weekend's chapter – along with the two newest preview clips.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 7 "Man's Best Friend "Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 7: "Man's Best Friend" – When Colter (Justin Hartley) finds a lost dog at a gas station in Denver, and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck, Colter makes it his mission to track him down and reunite him with his family. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

