Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 1 Overview, Images: Colter Faces Family Secrets

Check out the official overview and preview images for CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker Season 2 Ep. 1 "Out of the Past."

Don't think for one second that just because Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural, The Boys) Russell Shaw won't be back until the second episode of the upcoming season that means there won't be some serious family drama in play when CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring series Tracker returns on October 13th. Colter (Justin Hartley) finds himself having to process some new intel on his mother's backstory while searching for a missing family. Meanwhile, Reenie (Fiona Rene) looks to Velma (Abby McEnany) for help in a big way – and that's just the beginning of what's to come as we pass along the official overview and image gallery for "Out of the Past":

Tracker Season 2 Episode 1: "Out of the Past" Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 1: "Out of the Past" – While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter (Justin Hartley) makes a shocking discovery about the mother's past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie (Fiona Rene) opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma's (Abby McEnany) help in setting up shop. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin, here's a look at the image gallery for the second season opener:

EP Elwood Reid Offers Season 2 Insights

Speaking with TV Insider, EP Elwood Reid offered some insights into how Colter's family mysteries will see Russell and their sister, Dory (Roxburgh), continue to play a role in the overarching storyline – as all three begin to realize that their parents held many more secrets than they realized. "They'll be coming in and out of the show," Reid shared. "If we can drop a few bombs into Colter's life with those characters and then see how he wrestles with those, then we'll earn them coming back to sort of sort out— because, I mean, the evidence we have in the show right now is his sister definitely has a point of view about what he should do, which is just forget about it and leave it. And then you look at Jensen's character, Russell; he seems to have sort of put it all away in a box in some way and kind of just dealt with it. But you'll learn in Episode 2, he's got very different memories of something that happened in their past that Colter has no memory of."

With the revelation that Russell wasn't involved in his and Colter's father's death ("at least not in the capacity that Colter thought he did") and the other mysterious family dynamics in play, Reid believes that there's much more to the overall family story still left to tell – which means more opportunities to have Ackles and Roxburgh back. "Jensen's coming back, which is great. Can't wait to see him. We always have so much fun together. He's a riot and a super-talented actor as well. So we're very lucky to have him. And I love Melissa as a person. She's a close friend, and so I think there's a lot more story to tell there, so would love to have her back."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!