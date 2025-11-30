Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E07: "Eat the Rich" Preview

Colter takes on a wealthy family in CBS's Tracker, S03E07: "Eat the Rich." Plus, early looks at S03E08: "Eurydice" & S03E09: "Good Trouble."

Article Summary Colter faces a powerful, secretive family and their lethal fixer in Tracker Season 3, Episode 7: "Eat the Rich"

Official preview and sneak peeks for Tracker S03E07, revealing high-stakes tension and new mysteries

First look at S03E08: "Eurydice," where Colter fights to clear a grieving mother accused of murder

S03E09: "Good Trouble" teases a conspiracy and the return of Colter’s ally Keaton for a dangerous case

A missing persons case leads Colter (Justin Hartley) to a confrontation with a wealthy family with secrets and their deadly fixer, whose job it is to make sure those secrets stay that way, in tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker. We've got an updated preview for S03E07: "Eat the Rich," including an overview, image gallery, trailer, and a run of sneak peeks. From there, we have official overviews and image galleries for S03E08: "Eurydice" (Dec. 7th) and S03E09: "Good Trouble" (Dec. 14th) – here's a look!

Tracker Season 3: S03E07 – S03E09 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 7: "Eat the Rich" – When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he's pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. Written by Travis Donelly & Jai Franklin and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter's murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!