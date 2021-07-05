"Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom" Trailer Released

After the first two chapters raised the stakes for Optimus Prime and his Transformers, Netflix's Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom finds Megatron and the Decepticons with an unmeasurable advantage over our heroes. But the final battle is still to be had, as viewers can expect the Maximals and the Predacons to join the search for the answer to the missing AllSpark. With that in mind, Netflix has released the official trailer for the third and final chapter along with the official key art poster for the six-episode finale.

The frantic race to locate the Allspark first culminates on a strange planet as the future comes crashing through to the present day, and now the battle for the fate of Cybertron finds factions from across the Transformers universe taking sides in the final battle for the future when Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom premieres on Netflix on Thursday, July 29th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNSI65vInMo)

Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS series make their WAR FOR CYBERTRON debut. Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron's future?

