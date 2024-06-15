Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride, norman reedus, preview, the book of carol, The Walking Dead, trailer

TWD: Daryl Dixon-The Book of Carol: Reedus & McBride's Friendship Test

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride find their friendship being put to "the test."

Earlier this week, we were lucky enough to be able to pass along two really great image galleries (courtesy of AMC Networks and Getty Images) for AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. But they weren't just preview images from the upcoming season – as great as that would've been. With the series returning on September 29th, the TWD spinoff series held a world premiere screening last weekend during the 2024 Tribeca Festival. After the screening, Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple also took part in a conversation about the episode, the series, and the franchise overall. That meant that there was time for some cool behind-the-scenes moments, too – like the following "Friendship Test" that Reedus and McBride took during the event.

In the following clip, the duo is asked a series of questions to see how well they know one another – including who would try to hide being bitten by a walker, who's most likely to clap when their plane lands, who's most likely to have 5,000 unread emails, who's most likely to laugh in a serious situation, who's most likely to eat an entire pint of ice cream, and who's most likely going to be late for dinner. Here's a look:

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s TWD: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. "The Book of Carol" picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend – and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

