TWD: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: Tribeca Premiere Images Released

Check out these images from the Tribeca premiere screening of Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride-starring TWD: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.

This past weekend was a big one for Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. Though the second season won't be hitting our screens until September 29th, the spinoff series held a world premiere screening during the 2024 Tribeca Festival. After the screening, Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple took part in a conversation about the episode, the series, and the franchise overall. Thanks to the fine folks over at Getty Images, AMC Networks gathered together some pretty impressive images from both the red carpet as well as from inside the event itself – and we're passing them along to you:

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s TWD: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

