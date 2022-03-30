Walker: Independence Welcomes Gabriela Quezada to Prequel Pilot Cast

Thanks in large part to director & executive producer Larry Teng's (Nancy Drew, Elementary) social media posts, we learned earlier this month that filming on the pilot was underway. Now thanks to a Variety exclusive, we're learning who else is joining the cast of the Jared Padalecki-executive-produced prequel Walker: Independence. Gabriela Quezada (The Goldbergs, Schooled) is set for the recurring role of Lucia Montero. The daughter of ranchers Francis and Anna Maria Montero, and the older sister of Luis Montero, Lucia has a problem: she's in love with Rawlins, and no matter what he does, with her or against anyone else, Lucia is overwhelmed by romantic chemistry whenever he is in the room.

Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby & Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Findlay's Kate is a burlesque dancer who is also a federal agent, in town to investigate the secret workings of Independence… and she's got her sharply observant eye on the new sheriff in town. Now here's a look at Teng's tweet posted earlier this month noting that work on the pilot was underway along with a brief clip of series star Barr on horseback and getting into Hoyt Rawlins mode:

Here we go folks… #WalkerIndependence #WIndy (PS … I appreciate this entire fandom, but would appreciate other accounts not copy my media and treat as their own posts. Thanks!) pic.twitter.com/Ixekrw61El — Larry Teng (@larryteng) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Along with Barr & McNamara, the cast for the prequel series also includes series regulars Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Katie Findlay. Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) is directing and executive producing the pilot. Padalecki & Seamus Fahey will executive produce alongside showrunner Anna Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.