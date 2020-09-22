Eleven Emmy Award wins isn't too bad of a way for Damon Lindelof's pseudo-sequel "remix" of the comic book classic Watchmen to wrap its "life cycle" as a series (even if there are additional seasons). The HBO series would earn the honor of being the first comic-book adaptation to walk away with the kind of gold. Along with Outstanding Limited Series, the night also saw statues going out to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, and more. But perhaps the biggest no-brainer of the night was Regina King winning for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

With all serious respect to the other nominees, Watchmen found a way to be an ensemble series with a deep bench while never giving viewers a minute to forget who the focus of the series was on- and King's performance reminds you every second she's on the screen that this is Angela's story. But just in case you need a little reminder of just how fierce, poised, and heartfelt King's performance as Angela Abar aka Sister Night (aka Dr. Manhattan?) was, HBO presents a look back at her Emmy Award-winning performance in the clip below:

Bleeding Cool's Watchmen Reviews: A Look-Back

Bleeding Cool praised how powerful the Nicole Kassell (Castle Rock)-directed series premiere "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" was (review here), while "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship" kept the momentum going by deepening the conspiracies at play (review here). Jean Smart's Agent Laurie Blake took center stage in "She Was Killed by Space Junk", elevating the tension while serving as "devil's advocate" (review here).

"If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" (review here), introduced us to Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), saw Angela (Regina King) look to Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help when things started hitting too close to home and revealed how Adrian (Jeremy Irons) "trains" new servants as his escape attempts continued We learned Wade Tillman aka Looking Glass' "origin story" (and possibly his final days) in "Little Fear of Lightning" (our review here), as Agent Blake places Angela under arrest but not before she goes "nostalgic."

Angela comes to understand her true past and the truth about "This Extraordinary Being" Will (Louis Gossett Jr. – review here), a truth that starts with the formation of the Minutemen. "An Almost Religious Awe" (our review here) brought with it the major reveal that Dr. Manhattan has been with us the entire time, and he's a major part of the Seventh Kalvary's plan.

With the penultimate episode "A God Walks into Abar" (review here), we were offered a look back at the seeds of Angela and "Cal's" tragic (and apocalyptic) love story – the heart of our series. Which brought us to season/series finale "See How They Fly", where the machinations of the Seventh Kalvary, Sen. Keene, Lady Trieu, "Calhattan", Adrian, Angela, and Agent Laurie come to a head – as the world of Lindelof's Watchmen comes to an end… and to a beginning (review here).