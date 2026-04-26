Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Hits a Serious Health Detour: S02E19 "Rule of Three" Preview

With the series finale next week, here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S02E19: "Rule of Three."

Article Summary Watson heads into its final two episodes with S02E19 “Rule of Three,” raising the stakes around Watson’s tumor.

A severe storm derails Watson and Mary’s trip to a renowned surgeon, putting Watson’s brain tumor treatment at risk.

At the hospital, chaos erupts when Adam’s wife goes into a C-section for triplets and the OB-GYN collapses mid-op.

The Watson season finale, “The Cobalt Fissure,” teases a murder outside UHOP and a major figure from Watson’s past.

We're down to the final two episodes of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, and what we've been seeing so far has us very interested in where all of this might be heading – especially regarding Watson's (Chestnut) tumor. We've got an official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, S02E19: "Rule of Three," followed by an early look at the series finale, S02E20: "The Cobalt Fissure" (which features someone you might just recognize).

Watson S02E19: "Rule of Three" & Series Finale Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 19: "Rule of Three" – As Adam's wife goes in for a C-section to deliver triplets, chaos ensues when their OB-GYN passes out in the operating room. Meanwhile, a severe storm detours Watson and Mary's trip to find a renowned doctor to remove Watson's brain tumor. Robert Carlyle returns as Sherlock Holmes. Written by Teresa Tuan and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Watson Season 2 Episode 20: "The Cobalt Fissure" – A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes' past. Written by Rebecca Hofherr & Sharon Moalem and directed by Larry Teng.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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