Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: friends

Friends: Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Tease Courteney Cox Reunion

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow sound like they would be up for reuniting with their Friends co-star Courteney Cox for a new series.

Article Summary Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow sounded like they would up for reuniting with Courteney Cox on a new, original series during Variety’s Actors on Actors.

The Friends stars reminisced about sitcom life, with Aniston praising multi-cam audiences and Kudrow admitting she misses the format.

Aniston floated a new series idea with Kudrow and Courteney Cox, jokingly pitching “Girlfriends” as their next sitcom.

The chat also touched on Friends memories, Matthew Perry’s passing, and what Aniston and Kudrow have been doing since the hit series.

It's been over 22 years since the finale of Friends, as fans said goodbye to Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc), but the cast has remained close ever since. Even as every cast member has seen their share of success, it's surprising that, outside of the HBO Max reunion, none of the cast members reunited to headline another TV series, but it's something, at the very least, Aniston and Kudrow might entertain, speaking to Variety for its "Actors on Actors" segment.

Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Are Open to Reuniting with Courteney Cox for a New Show

As the conversation shifts to how Kudrow never watched Friends until Perry's passing in 2023, the subject shifts to Aniston asking if Kudrow misses multi-cam, "When I'm sitting on a set waiting, and it's been a long time? Yes, I do," she said. Aniston admitted, "I really loved that medium. I loved the audience." Kudrow follows with, "I didn't love the audience, but I would now. [She looks into the camera and uses Valerie Cherish's voice from The Comeback.] 'I would love you, if you would want me on a sitcom.'"

As the two entertain the idea of another sitcom, "Oh, wow. What's it going to be?" Aniston asked. "Can we do you, me and Courteney? What would that be?" Kudrow responded, to which Aniston followed with, "Girlfriends. Let's pitch it. Let's workshop it in front of all of these wonderful people." In recent years, Kudrow starred on HBO Max's The Comeback and film The Parenting, Netflix's No Good Deed, and AppleTV's Time Bandits. Aniston currently stars on AppleTV's The Morning Show, Disney's Out of My Mind, and Netflix's Murder Mystery 2. For more on Aniston and Kudrow talking about their respective careers, AI potential, Friends memories, and more, you can check out the entire article.

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