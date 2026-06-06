Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Sneak Peek: Lestat Intros The Band to His Fans

Lestat introduces the band in his own special style in this latest look at AMC's The Vampire Lestat, premiering this Sunday, June 7th.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat drops a new sneak peek with Lestat introducing his band ahead of AMC’s June 7 premiere.

AMC’s Beacon Theatre event saw Sam Reid channel Lestat’s rock-star energy at The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only.

An IGN Live 2026 exclusive clip offers another sharp look at The Vampire Lestat and its bold music-driven style.

Rolin Jones says Sam Reid and composer Daniel Hart power Season 3, with Season 4 music already in the works.

Earlier this week, AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, Jennifer Ehle, Noah Reid, and more, along with series creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and composer Daniel Hart, crashed NYC's Beacon Theatre to check out Sam Reid unleash his inner immortal rock god for The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE. Now, it's time to get back to the business at hand, and that includes passing along a new sneak peek that was released earlier today – with Lestat letting the fans know a bit of his band's backstory.

Here's a look at the exclusive clip that was released as part of today's edition of IGN Live 2026:

Though an official green light hasn't been given by AMC Global Media, Jones shared that Composer Daniel Hart has already written music for a potential Season 4 (with a fourth season expected to continue "The Vampire Lestat" perspective) – teasing that the best song from Hart and Reid will drop that season. Regarding the third season, Rollins made it clear who has been carrying the heaviest weight when it comes to the show's success. "It's Sam and Daniel this year. They just gave you everything. If you don't like the show or the season, you don't like Dan, and you don't like Sam, because they give you everything. Our show would be nothing, it would be a flat line, dead in the water thing, without them," Rollins said.

In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Also joining the cast for the 2026-premiering "The Vampire Lestat" are Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) is officially set as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) is set as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) is set as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) is set as TC.

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