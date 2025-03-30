Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: HBO, hbo max, max

WBD Rolls Out New Max Logo Color Scheme; Has Serious HBO Vibes

In a follow-up to last month's report, Warner Bros. Discovery started rolling out the new Max logo color scheme, which has serious HBO vibes.

Previously, we reported on how May was going to be a big month for Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Max streaming service. On May 27th, it will have been five years since HBO Max was first launched – and four days earlier (on May 23rd), it will have been one year since HBO Max dropped the "HBO" part and became Max. And then, last month brought news of another change on the horizon – with Bloomberg reporting that WBD was eyeing a color change to the logo, noting that it will most likely be "some combination of black and white" and that "the color of the app's name will change with the color of the show in marketing campaigns." At the time, a final decision hadn't been finalized though WBD did bring aboard a new chief marketing officer to supervise the rebranding.

Historically, it would actually be a shift back to HBO's main color – which, in many ways, might be the best "the best of both worlds" scenario that could play out. While some folks questioned the decision to drop the "HBO" part of Max, WBD head David Zaslav's call was one of the rare decisions that we actually agreed with. HBO has developed a "prestige" reputation over the years, so it never made sense why you would cheapen the brand by slapping it on a streaming service that offers a wide range of shows and films – but not all of them are "prestige." But we digress! All of this was backstory for the news that the new logo color scheme has now gone live, having been rolled out early on Sunday. As you can see from the comparison image we included (with the new Max logo taken from the streamer's social media account), the new logo definitely gives off HBO vibes while still making it clear that it's Max.

