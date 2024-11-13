Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, wednesday

Wednesday: Lady Gaga, Jenna Ortega Sharing Season 2 Screen Time?

Reports have Lady Gaga joining the cast of Netflix's Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday Season 2, though character details weren't revealed.

It was back in January 2023 when Wednesday star/EP Jenna Ortega shared that she had a role in mind for singer, songwriter, and actor Lady Gaga if she ever appeared on the Netflix series. Well, it looks like that might become a reality, with EW reporting that Lady Gaga will have a role during the second season of the Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's "The Addams Family" series. No details on the character were released; reps from all sides have not commented on the report.

One of the most recent looks behind the scenes came late in September, and this one was all about having a little fun – with Emma Myers (Enid) asking us if we could watch her "bestie." Let's just say that if anyone was wondering if Ortega could still rock the "Wednesday's staring daggers through your heart" glare, you have nothing to worry about. Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes clip from filming with Ortega and Myers – followed by a look back at what else we know about the second season so far:

Wednesday Season 2: What We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

