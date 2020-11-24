WWE Raw Recap – Alexa Bliss is a Bad Friend and a Frog Murderer

On WWE Raw this week, Keith Lee has a new theme song, Nikki Cross is a sucker, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles is Tom Phillips' wet dream!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, and in honor of The Undertaker, I plan to continue my career of making jokes about comics and pro wrestling a good ten years past the point where I can't do it reliably well anymore. Tonight is WWE Monday Night Raw, three hours of your life you can never get back. Well, of my life. You're reading this, which means you made the smart decision to do something better with your life on Monday night and spend a few minutes catching up here on Tuesday morning. Unless you watched the show AND you're reading this anyway, in which case, hello, greatest fan. What the hell is wrong with you?

WWE Raw Recap for November 23rd, 2020 Part 3

Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee are in the ring for a match, the second of three that will decide who competes in a triple threat next week for a shot at Drew McIntyre. Did you notice that Keith Lee got new entrance music at Survivor Series last night? Did you realize that WWE took away a theme song we loved, replaced it with one we hated, and then introduced one that's not as good as the original but better than the last one, and we're all like, "phew, thank god!"? Did you notice that? I noticed that.

Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee have a match. A meaty match. MVP is at ringside for the match. MVP interferes in the match when Keith Lee seems to have it won.

Keith Lee defeats Bobby Lashley via disqualification.

Tom Phillips claims tonight will be the greatest night in the history of our sport due to the "gigantic, WrestleMania caliber match" between Randy Orton and AJ Styles later. But first, watch this video package about the broken friendship of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Sarah Schrieber talks to Nikki Cross about all this. Nikki says Alexa is the one who abandoned their friendship for her new weird relationship with The Fiend. And like all people who are no longer friends anymore, they're gonna hash it out with fisticuffs.

Nikki comes to the ring. I think she has new theme music, but I don't particularly remember her old theme music, so I can't say whether it's better or worse. Raw takes a commercial break.

Alexa Bliss comes to the ring after that, and they have a match. Nikki is vicious in the match until Alexa breaks down and starts crying. Nikki falls for it and eats a Sister Abigail, getting the pin.

Alexa Bliss defeats Nikki Cross via pinfall.

Now it's Nikki crying in the ring as Alexa laughs her way to the back. Raw takes a commercial break. Then we see the Undertaker video package from Survivor Series. By the way, did anyone catch Ryan Satin calling this the best sendoff for a wrestler ever on the WWE on Fox twitter? What a shill! :D

Randy Orton comes to the ring. Oh, sweet lord, it's the main event, which means this nightmare is nearly over. Every time I watch a single three-hour episode of Raw, I feel about as tired as the Undertaker after wrestling a 30-year WWE career. Raw takes another commercial break.

AJ Styles comes out for a match with Randy Orton that has had Tom Phillips orgasming at the announce table all night. Is it the WrestleMania-caliber match Phillips claims it is? Well, it does come at the tail end of a way-too-long wrestling show that should have ended an hour ago, so it does have its similarities. But in every other way, it's just average… until the very silly end.

Orton is outside the ring leaning on the barrier when the Fiend's audio and light cues play. The Fiend appears literally right next to him behind the barricade, then "disappears." Really he's still right behind the barrier off camera. Orton pretends he can't see him, but it's actually the camera that can't. Poorly done. Then Orton gets back in the ring, and the lights go out, and The Fiend appears, then disappears. This distracts Orton so Styles can hit the phenomenal forearm.

AJ Styles defeats Randy Orton via pinfall.

"It was the haunting of the Fiend tonight that turned the tables," says Tom Phillips. So he's a ghost now?

And that's it for Raw tonight. There was some enjoyable enough stuff tonight. In spite of how bad it is, I have to admit I'm kinda enjoying the Lana push. Also… no, that's about it. Nothing else on the show feels like it matters, and that's Raw's biggest problem.

