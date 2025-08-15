Posted in: Disney+, SYFY, TV | Tagged: revival, X-Men '97

X-Men: TAS Star Zann Brought Some "Sugah" to Revival Season Finale

Revival co-showrunner Luke Boyce and star Lenore Zann (X-Men '97) shared how Zann was able to bring some "Sugah" to the season finale.

Article Summary X-Men: TAS star Lenore Zann brought her iconic "Sugah" line to the Revival season finale on SYFY.

Showrunner Luke Boyce confirmed Zann channeled her Rogue voice in a uniquely memorable scene.

The episode’s surprise Easter egg added a spicy twist to the plot reveal.

Make sure to check out Lenore Zann's memoir, "A Rogue's Tale: A Memoir."

We're just going to get this out of the way by going on the record now regarding the need for SYFY to renew showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce's adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series Revival for a second season. As if the previous nine episodes didn't already make the case for it, S01E10: "Rend the Veil" really drove the point home with a season wrap-up that kept its promise to offer answers while setting up some exciting scenarios moving forward. Until it (hopefully) comes to its senses, we have a fun little fact to share that is a bit "spoiler-ish," so tread carefully, though we will be light on the specifics, you should be safe.

At one point during the season finale, Dana (Melanie Scrofano) is watching a VHS tape with some very important intel on it, a tape that eventually turns into a sex tape between Jeannie (Lenore Zann) and Lester (Peter Millard). Though quick to divert her eyes, Dana does spot something in the video that helps bring it all together for Dana. See? We told you that we would be careful with the spoilers. If you go back and watch/listen to that moment again, you should hear Zann's Jeannie saying something very familiar to fans of the "X-Men: The Animated Series" universe

"Yes, you're correct. That was the voice of Rogue saying 'Sugah' in a sex tape. We went there. [Lenore Zann] is the absolute best," Boyce shared in a social media post while the season finale was airing. "Hahaha yes indeed!! I got a l'il SPICY to go with that "Sugah" in #Revival this week's episode!!" Zann responded in a follow-up post. Here's a look at both exchanges, with Zann also putting the word out for her memoir, A Rogue's Tale: A Memoir.

On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story, as the "revived" appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

The series stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), CM Punk (Heels), Gia Sandhu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Katharine King So (The Voyeurs), Maia Jae Bastidas (Gen V), Nathan Dales (Letterkenny), Mark Little (Mr. D), Glen Gould (Tulsa King), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal), and Conrad Coates (Fargo).

Scrofano's Dana Cypress is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date."

Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect."

McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life."

"Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers."

Sandhu's Nithiya Weimar is "a seasoned psychologist fighting Stage 4 cancer."

King So's May Tao is "a local journalist with a healthy distrust of the Wausau Police who harbors big secrets of her own."

Bastidas' Kay is "Em's opinionated college roommate with a penchant for getting high and getting into trouble."

Dales' Deputy McCray is "the obnoxious, abrasive head of the local Drug Task Force.

Little's Deputy Brent is "Dana's closest confidant on the force – quirky, sweet-hearted, and the lead bowler of the Pinsconsin Pride."

Gould's Deputy JP Brissett is "second in command under Wayne Cypress, a sheriff's deputy who is one of the few that can keep a level head within the chaos following Revival Day."

Chorostecki's Patty Cypress is the "deceased mother of Em and Dana and the late wife of Wayne Cypress. The glue that held the Cypress family together."

Coates' Mayor Dillisch is "Wausau's Mayor who, despite his best efforts, is thrown into the center of the Revival Day mystery and is constantly at odds with the Sheriff."

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who executive produce alongside Scrofano, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, Neil Tabatznik, Stephen Foster, and Amanda Row.

