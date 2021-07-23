Y: The Last Man: Eliza Clark's Post Will Bring Smiles to Many Faces

What a long, strange trip it's been for executive producer & showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) and FX on Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man. But with the series set to hit the streaming service on September 13 and a teaser already out there, Clark and producer Mari Jo Winkler were able to post the news that we know brought a smile to a large number of people who banded together to get the job done through some difficult conditions. Yup, that's right. Today's the final day of filming.

"Happy Last Swab. Last day of shooting Y: THE LAST MAN. 135 days of shooting in a pandemic. Streaming September 13th FX on Hulu," Winkler wrote in an Instagram post, also showing off the "Y: THE LAST SWAB" on-set sticker logos for the unsung heroes of many productions over the past year:

"It is impossible to express how profoundly these people have changed my life. Working in the middle of COVID, quarantined together away from home, they brought all of themselves every single day. You can see it in the work. I pinched myself every day. Working with every single one of them has been a dream come true, and I am so excited for the show to be out in the world. I love these people s'dang much it hurts," Clark wrote in a post earlier in the week as things were wrapping up, honoring the family that came together to make the magic happen:

For a look at how the world ends and a new world begins with an opportunity to build something better, check out the first teaser for Y: The Last Man:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Gone – Season 1 Teaser | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aTHGWAji_k)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

