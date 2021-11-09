Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Rustles Up Staggering 8 Million Viewers

So we're guessing that a lot of you out there really like Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone. While we're usually not big on reporting ratings for a variety of reasons, the number coming our for the Season 4 premiere of Paramount Network's Kevin Costner-starrer are a little thought to ignore in this day-and-age where "delayed viewing" wears the crown. Sunday night's return drew 8 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, a 104% increase from the Season 3 premiere (4.2 million), making it the most-watched cable series telecast since a 2018 episode of AMC's The Walking Dead. Thanks to some exclusive ratings numbers breakdown from Deadline Hollywood, we have a better idea of just how staggeringly impressive those figures are:

Paramount Network's flagship series hit a new series high in the key adults 18-49 demo, drawing a 3.26 rating in adults 18-49 (L+SD), up 82% from the Season 3 premiere (and versus the Season 3 average, the premiere was up a big 119% – 3.26 vs. 1.49). When you factor in how the series return did across all four networks it aired on (Paramount Network and simulcasts on CMT, TV Land & Pop), the premiere drew 9.5 million total viewers, an 86% increase vs. the third season premiere across the same networks (5.1 million). Now when you also include the full-night event (premieres & encores airings), the Season 4 premiere delivered 11.2 million viewers, an increase of 69% as compared to the Season 3 premiere (6.6 million). As mind-crushing as those numbers are during a time when "appointment viewing" is a much more fluid concept than it used to be, we're very curious to see how high those numbers rise when delayed viewing stats are released later this week.

"Taylor has created a riveting world that our remarkable cast led by Kevin Costner brings to life in a way audiences can't get enough of," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of MTV Entertainment Group. "The 'Yellowstone' season four premiere numbers are just another reason why we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Taylor and capitalize on this tremendous momentum by building out the 'Yellowstone' franchise together."