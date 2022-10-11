Yellowstone Season 5: Revisiting Some of John & Rip's Best Moments

With about a month to go until Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network for its fifth season, viewers have already been clued into just how intense of a season that this is going to be for the Duttons. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has been sworn in as the Governor of Montana, increasing the family's power base while also making it a much bigger target for its enemies. To get viewers ready for the big game-changer, we're starting to get these "Best of…" compilation videos to offer some backstory. Like the one you're about to see highlighting John & Rip's (Cole Hauser) relationship, and an interesting one since Rip is John's ranch foreman, assistant & enforcer… and after the fourth season, his son-in-law now that he's married to Beth (Kelly Reilly)

Now here's a look at the best moments between John and Rip over the past four seasons, followed by a look at what's ahead with the upcoming fifth season:

Here's a Look at Paramount+'s Yellowstone Season 5

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. With the hit series set to return with two new episodes on Sunday, November 13, here's a look at the official Season 5 trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone:

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.