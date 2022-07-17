Yu Yu Hakusho: Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Jun Shison As Kurama

This weekend, fans of Yoshihiro Togashi's legendary Japanese manga Yu Yu Hakusho were treated to new key art for Netflix's December 2023-debuting live-action series adaptation, as well as confirmation that Takumi Kitamura (Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, Tokyo Revengers) was set for the lead role of Yusuke, a teen who dies and becomes an "underworld detective" to investigate cases involving demons. Along with that came a promise that more casting news would be rolling out over the next several days, and the streamer kept its promise on Sunday with the announcement that Jun Shison (Impossible Task: I Can't Believe That I Will Be The President) will play Kurama, a Fox Demon and former thief who specializes in undoing seals and stealing ancient treasures. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima, the Netflix and ROBOT production is executive produced by Netflix's Kaata Sakamoto (Netflix) and produced by Akira Morii (ROBOT).

Originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (published by Shueisha as Jump Comics) beginning in 1990, selling over 50 million copies in Japan alone and also adapted into an anime, the manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi (Kitamura), a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery enveloping the human, demon & spirit worlds. "When I first heard about Yu Yu Hakusho receiving a live-action adaptation, I honestly wondered if it would even be possible – but after being presented with the producer's vision and possibilities with Netflix, my expectations grew, and I found myself burning with passion to make this project come to life", Tsukikawa shared.