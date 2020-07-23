Mysterio's Illusions Brings Iron Man Back to Life with Hot Toys

One of the most thrilling scenes from Spider-Man: Far From Home is the Mysterio illusion sequence. Mysterio is quite known for his illusions, and this scene just brings it home for fans. One part of the illusion showcases Peter Parker coming face to face with Iron Man. This post-Endgame scene haunts Peter as his mentor and hero, died, and he could not save him. Hot Toys brings this skeletal-zombie version of Iron Man to life. Mysterio's Iron Man is heavily packed with haunting details with weathering effects, scratches, and rust. The destroyed armor will reveal a skull on the inside as well as exposed wires. The figure will also contain LED effects with his arc reactor and hands. The Iron Man base will also feature LED lights and will show off a tombstone, green smoke, and a hidden Mysterio drone. No price or release date has been given just yet for the 1/6th Scale Mysterio Illusion Iron Man. You can however find him here when pre-orders do go live as well as other Hot Toys collectibles.

"If you were good enough, then maybe Tony would still be alive…" – Mysterio. "Mysterio uses holographic techniques and projector drones to create a sequence of surrealistic imagery to torment and disorient the young Spider-Man. Showing statues of the fallen heroes from Avengers: Endgame in a graveyard and the decaying Iron Man with a broken helmet revealing Tony Stark's skull pulling his way out of his grave, the enigmatic villain has trapped our Spidey within horrifying illusions."

"The incredibility detailed figure is crafted based on Mysterio's Iron Man Illusion in the movie, features heavily weathering effects with scratches and rust; overall expertly painted metallic red, gold and silver colored corroded armor; a newly developed severely damaged helmeted head with LED light-up function, revealing partial skull on the left; exposed wires attached to the shattered Iron Man armor revealing fine mechanical details; LED light-up functions on Arc Reactor on chest, and hands. Last but not least, a highly elaborated diorama figure base inspired by the hallucination fight with LED light-up function design; comes with a droid and green smoke effects; and pixelated effect accessories to complete the remarkable visual setting. Reserve the nightmarish version of Iron Man figure to your Marvel collection today!"