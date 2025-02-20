Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, smallville

Action Comics Will Now Tell Stories Of Superboy In Smallville

Action Comics Will Now Tell Stories Of Superboy In Smallville from Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge for the Summer Of Superman

Article Summary Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge to revamp Action Comics with Superboy in Smallville stories.

Action Comics #1087 to focus on Clark Kent's youth learning to be a hero on Kent Farm.

New storyline offers fresh take tying into present DC Comics universe, starting this June.

Art by Ryan Sook and variants from Skylar Patridge, David Talaski, and Leirix Le.

Action Comics #1087, out this summer, will see Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge join the book, but instead of telling stories about Superman in the present day, it will switch to telling stories of Clark Kent's early years as Superboy living in Kent Farm in Smallville… and announced today at ComicsPro by DC Comics. Mark Waid has been telling earlier stories of Batman, Superman and the Teen Titans in the World's Finest, now he is going back even further to Superman's Superboy era, and yet more excuses to tell Krypto stories…

"Acclaimed writer Mark Waid returns to Superman this summer with artist Skylar Patridge (in her DC ongoing series debut) as the new creative team on one of DC's flagship titles, Action Comics. Beginning with June's Action Comics #1087, this new team also takes the series in a new direction, spotlighting Clark Kent as Superboy, in his hometown of Smallville on the Kent family farm. "I start the book with Clark as a 15-year-old boy, learning to be a superhero for the first time," said Waid. "What is that like, learning to use your powers at that age? What kind of challenges are you facing? Skylar and I are also bringing Smallville a little more up to date—it still has that rustic feel to it, but farms don't look like that anymore." "This can't-miss story, with ties to the present storylines in DC's comic books, takes the Boy of Steel to unexpected heights as he figures out what being a hero truly means. First stop, Metropolis's Expo of Tomorrow! Will Clark be able to blend into the crowd? Or is Superboy about to make his public debut?! Action Comics #1087 will have a main cover by Ryan Sook, plus variants by Skylar Patridge, David Talaski, and Lesley "Leirix" Le.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!