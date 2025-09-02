Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: army of darkness, riverdale

Ash And The Army Of Darkness Vs Archie And The Rest Of Riverdale

Ash And The Army Of Darkness Vs Archie And The Rest Of Riverdale, from Dynamite Entertainment, coming soonish

Article Summary Ash and the Army of Darkness are invading Riverdale in a new crossover comic from Dynamite and Archie Comics.

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead will battle the Necronomicon's deadites with Ash's help.

The series kicks off a slate of crossovers following Bettie And Veronica Meet Red Sonja And Vampirella.

Expect horror, humor, and chaos as two iconic franchises collide in this upcoming comic event.

Dynamite Entertainment is to follow up with its twelve-issue Archie crossover, Bettie And Veronica Meet Red Sonja And Vampirella, with the first in a series of crossovers between Dynamite and Archie. With Ash and the Army Of Darkness coming to Archie and the citizens of Riverdale. No date yet, but probably December or January…

"The Army of Darkness Invades Riverdale in Upcoming Series! The horror crossover launches a slate of Dynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics collaborations. As part of a new multi-title deal for a slate of blockbuster pop culture collaborations, Dynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics are going straight to Hell with a cataclysmic crossover between two of their biggest franchises: Archie and the Army of Darkness! "The idyllic town of Riverdale has faced all manner of unexpected guests and multiversal threats, but never quite like this. In the forthcoming comic book series, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the gang will battle the source of all evil as the Army of Darkness and the Necronomicon lay siege to the Town with Pep. Lucky for them, the one and only Ash Williams, equipped with his trademark wit and boomstick, is along for the ride as they beat back the monstrous hordes . . . or die trying. "Ash Williams has seen it all: demonic forces, time travel, monstrous doppelgängers. But Ash might be in for his toughest battle yet: fighting a horde of deadites alongside a group of teenagers!" said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. "Thankfully, Archie and his friends are no strangers to the undead. And we couldn't be more excited for everyone to see what madness will ensue when these two horror icons collide!"

"It's always a blast to collaborate with other titans of the industry," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "We're excited to be back in business with Archie and the whole Riverdale crew, cooking up some exciting stories and more for fans. Leading off with the franchise that started it all for us at Dynamite was the perfect choice."

Bettie And Veronica Meet Red Sonja And Vampirella by Amy Chu and Maria Laura Sanapo is out now in two volumes.

